Thai film ‘Tee Yod’ grosses record THB39 million on opening day
A newly released horror film, “Tee Yod”, set a record in the Thai film industry for opening day collections in 2023.
“Tee Yod" released on October 26 and amassed an impressive 39 million baht in earnings, securing the top spot for 2023.
The story of "Tee Yod" takes place in the year 1972, centering around a horrifying and mysterious death of a young girl in a remote village in Kanchanaburi province.
The story is based on a well-known story posted on the popular Thai-language website and discussion forum, "Pantip.com", by Kittisak, who recounts the eerie events that plagued his own family during his childhood.
Director Taweewat Wantha masterfully brings this tale to the silver screen and it is retold again through a radio programme titled "The Ghost Radio”.
The term “Tee Yod”, originating from a mysterious woman in a black dress, remains enigmatic in both its meaning and linguistic origin.
The movie is being screened at theatres across the country, including on Imax.