Thai film ‘Tee Yod’ grosses record THB39 million on opening day

“Tee Yod" released on October 26 and amassed an impressive 39 million baht in earnings, securing the top spot for 2023.

The story of "Tee Yod" takes place in the year 1972, centering around a horrifying and mysterious death of a young girl in a remote village in Kanchanaburi province.

The story is based on a well-known story posted on the popular Thai-language website and discussion forum, "Pantip.com", by Kittisak, who recounts the eerie events that plagued his own family during his childhood.