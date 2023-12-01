Celebrate “Chill at the PARQ 2024”: Toast to The New Year!
The PARQ is set to usher in joy as the year comes to a close and welcome the New Year with Chill at the PARQ 2024, a festival where everyone can revel in food, lifestyle, and music.
Embracing the concept of "Wealth of Living," attendees can immerse themselves in festive vibes within a lively snow globe village. This festival promises to be a fantastic kickoff to the upcoming New Year, brimming with happiness. Renowned artists, including Palmy, Pop Pongkool, Stamp Apiwat, Atom Chanakan, The Parkinson, Klear, Only Monday, Flure, and WANYAi ft. Mon Monik will take turns entertaining the crowd at Chang Live Park. The performances will be hosted at the Q Space, an outdoor venue conveniently located near the Ratchadapisek exit.
Beyond entertainment, The PARQ is emphasizing the spirit of giving through the "Gift to Give" initiative. Festival-goers can contribute by donating gently used clothes in good condition, which will be passed on to the Klong Toey community through Second Chance Bangkok. Another focal point is the Winter Market, featuring top-notch food and lifestyle products, along with professional gift-wrapping services. The festival is scheduled to run from November 23 to December 31, 2023.
Kamolnai Chaixanien, Executive Director of TCC Assets Thailand Co. Ltd. and an executive at The PARQ, expressed, “The PARQ is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for our building users and visitors under our ‘Life Well Balanced’ concept. As the first project certified LEED Gold® and WELL Certified™ Core Gold in Thailand, these certifications remind us of our vital mission — creating activities that elevate the quality of life, foster a well-balanced lifestyle, spread happiness and positive vibes, and celebrate a bright and trouble-free New Year at The PARQ.”
Furthermore, Kamolnai presided over the opening event alongside executives from Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, the main sponsor of the Chang Live Park activity, and other business partners. “Tom” Isara Kitnitchi, a special guest at the event, shared his thoughts: “While I love my job and appreciate spreading good vibes through my songs, I prioritize maintaining a balanced life. I invite everyone to share happiness through the ‘Gift to Give’ activity at The PARQ. It's a wonderful way to send positive energy into the upcoming New Year.”
Visitors are invited to bask in the warm atmosphere of the snow globe village, exploring various picturesque spots resembling a snowy village at the Q Steps area on the first floor. The Chocolate Factory hosts cookie decorating workshops, allowing participants to craft DIY Christmas cookies perfect for gifting. The Winter Market, showcasing lifestyle products from popular stores, offers stylish gifts, delectable desserts, and drinks at the Q Steps area on the first floor.
Elevate your shopping experience with festive promotions from health and wellness shops and restaurants at The PARQ Life. Don't miss out on our exclusive seasonal offer — receive a festive giveaway of “Mini plants” from The PARQ when you spend a minimum of 500 baht (collect receipts within the same day) at any shops and restaurants in The PARQ Life throughout December 2023.