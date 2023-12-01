Celebrate “Chill at the PARQ 2024”: Toast to The New Year!

Embracing the concept of "Wealth of Living," attendees can immerse themselves in festive vibes within a lively snow globe village. This festival promises to be a fantastic kickoff to the upcoming New Year, brimming with happiness. Renowned artists, including Palmy, Pop Pongkool, Stamp Apiwat, Atom Chanakan, The Parkinson, Klear, Only Monday, Flure, and WANYAi ft. Mon Monik will take turns entertaining the crowd at Chang Live Park. The performances will be hosted at the Q Space, an outdoor venue conveniently located near the Ratchadapisek exit.

Beyond entertainment, The PARQ is emphasizing the spirit of giving through the "Gift to Give" initiative. Festival-goers can contribute by donating gently used clothes in good condition, which will be passed on to the Klong Toey community through Second Chance Bangkok. Another focal point is the Winter Market, featuring top-notch food and lifestyle products, along with professional gift-wrapping services. The festival is scheduled to run from November 23 to December 31, 2023.