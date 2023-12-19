Thailand’s very own Lisa Blackpink reigns as best solo K-pop artist in 2023

Lalisa is the only Thai member of the South Korean all-girl K-pop band Blackpink.

As 2023 draws to a close, Guinness World Records’ list of outstanding performances and achievements highlights the global appeal of K-pop, with Lisa standing out as one of its most influential figures.

According to Guinness World Records: “2023 was a monumental year for K-pop, starting with three records set by Lisa in January. She became the first solo K-pop winner at the MTV Video Music Awards, the first solo K-pop winner at the MTV Europe Music Awards and also earned the record for having the most Instagram followers for a K-pop artist.”

Continuing the record-breaking spree, Blackpink, as a group, also secured the title of the only girl group with the highest streaming numbers on Spotify.