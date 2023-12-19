Thailand’s very own Lisa Blackpink reigns as best solo K-pop artist in 2023
Thailand’s first K-pop princess, Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban, has been named by the Guinness World Records as the world’s top solo K-pop artist of 2023 and the best in the history of the genre.
Lalisa is the only Thai member of the South Korean all-girl K-pop band Blackpink.
As 2023 draws to a close, Guinness World Records’ list of outstanding performances and achievements highlights the global appeal of K-pop, with Lisa standing out as one of its most influential figures.
According to Guinness World Records: “2023 was a monumental year for K-pop, starting with three records set by Lisa in January. She became the first solo K-pop winner at the MTV Video Music Awards, the first solo K-pop winner at the MTV Europe Music Awards and also earned the record for having the most Instagram followers for a K-pop artist.”
Continuing the record-breaking spree, Blackpink, as a group, also secured the title of the only girl group with the highest streaming numbers on Spotify.
Lisa, with her solo track “Lalisa”, further etched her name in history by becoming the first K-pop number to surpass 1 billion streams on Spotify.
Lisa now boasts eight officially recognised Guinness World Records, solidifying her status as the most significant solo K-pop artist in history with global recognition.
The achievements continue as Lisa earned the distinction of becoming the first K-pop artist featured in the “Cultural Icon” category of the “Asian Hall of Fame” this year.
Since her debut as a member of Blackpink in 2016, Lisa’s fame has skyrocketed. Her solo album, “Lalisa”, released in 2021 featured two chart-topping tracks – “Lalisa” and “Money”.
Meanwhile, Blackpink’s overall popularity was highlighted by their groundbreaking victories at the Billboard Music Awards, while their “Born Pink” world tour stands out as the highest-grossing Asian artist show of the year.