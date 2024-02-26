Newly crowned Miss Thailand 2024 vows to promote self-worth
A young lady from Chiang Mai has been crowned the nation’s 55th Miss Thailand. Thirty-four contestants took part in the 2024 beauty pageant, with the final round taking place on Sunday evening at MCC Hall, The Mall Ngamwongwan.
The new title holder is 28-year-old Panida Khueanjinda, a graduate of Chiang Mai’s Faculty of Fine Arts and a veteran of the pageant scene. She previously won the title of Miss Grand Nakhon Phanom in 2022.
In addition to the prestigious "Sai Yai Phuk Phan" crown from GODDIAMONDS, along with the official wand and flowers, Pandia also takes home a cash prize of 800,000 baht and will reside for free in an Asset Wise condominium for one year. She will also receive additional prizes from sponsors.
During the question and answer round, Panida was asked: “If you were crowned Miss Thailand, how would you use this prestigious title to drive change, and why?"
She replied: "I would like to drive change by promoting self-worth. While some may see it as a small matter, it is significant for those who feel defeated. I want to tell everyone that when we allow ourselves to be happy, we truly become authentic."
The first runner-up is Pornsirikul Puata from Prachuap Khiri Khan, while the second runner-up is Athitiya Benjapak from Nakhon Ratchasima.
Miss Thailand 2024 will spend the next year actively engaging in various charitable activities to become a symbol of modern Thai women. She will serve as a voice for society, promoting and elevating education for all Thai people at the basic level. Additionally, she will act as a cultural ambassador and contribute to promoting tourism.
Chon Buri will organise and host the Miss Thailand competition in 2025.