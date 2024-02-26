Newly crowned Miss Thailand 2024 vows to promote self-worth

The new title holder is 28-year-old Panida Khueanjinda, a graduate of Chiang Mai’s Faculty of Fine Arts and a veteran of the pageant scene. She previously won the title of Miss Grand Nakhon Phanom in 2022.

In addition to the prestigious "Sai Yai Phuk Phan" crown from GODDIAMONDS, along with the official wand and flowers, Pandia also takes home a cash prize of 800,000 baht and will reside for free in an Asset Wise condominium for one year. She will also receive additional prizes from sponsors.

During the question and answer round, Panida was asked: “If you were crowned Miss Thailand, how would you use this prestigious title to drive change, and why?"