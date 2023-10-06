‘Pha khao ma’: the ultimate Thai multi-purpose cloth

It is commonly employed for wrapping items, drying your face, providing shade from the sun, covering tables, and even humorously worn around the neck as a symbol of despair in life.

The term “pha khao ma” is a combination of Thai words, with “pha” meaning cloth, “khao” signifying white, and “ma” referencing a horse. However, pha khao ma is not synonymous with “white horse cloth” or “cloth for a white horse”.

The origin of “khao ma” can be traced back to the Persian term “kamar band,” which translates to “waistband.”

Pha khao ma has been an integral part of Thai culture for centuries, with its roots extending more than 900 years into the past. Originally introduced by the Shan people, it was used to cover their heads, but Thai people ingeniously repurposed it as a waistband for various functions, including wrapping items, using it as a bedsheet, or towel during bathing, wiping away sweat, protecting from rain, shielding from the wind, creating baby cribs, covering the body, and even wearing it at home in lieu of trousers.

Interestingly, the term pha khao ma was not initially used but became a common reference over time.