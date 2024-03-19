Krung Thong Plaza set to be a global hub for plus-size fashion

To ensure a satisfying shopping experience for all, Krung Thong Plaza in the heart of Bangkok has set out to be the home of retail and wholesale fashion, especially plus-size clothing in all styles.

Thanks to word-of-mouth, the mall has already seen a surge in popularity among plus-size customers in Thailand and Southeast Asian countries including Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Indonesia. The fashion mall attracts about 10,000 people on weekdays and up to 20,000 per day at weekends and due to the growing demand, Krung Thong Plaza aims to become a centre for plus-size clothing in Asia within the next 3-5 years.

With more than 400 shops, Krung Thong Plaza offers fashionable clothes for men, women, and kids with a wide range of sizes from S to 6XL, styles and designs. Larger sizes of up to 8XL will be added to meet higher demand from European customers. Consumers can enjoy a selection of fashion items including shirts, polo shirts (made-to-order is available), workwear, dresses, blouses, skirts, trousers, jeans, jackets, swimwear, and lingerie.

In addition, there are various styles of traditional Thai dresses for men, women, and children including Chakkri, Chitralada, and Ruean Ton. Each style is used for different occasions and the ensembles can be layered with rich symbolism.

There are new arrivals every week, so shoppers can be sure of finding fashionable items at reasonable prices for either resale or personal use. A wide variety of accessories, shoes, jewellery and cosmetics are also available.

Besides the shopping delight, customers can indulge in a salon and massage, enjoy the popular street foods at the Krung Thong Plaza Food Center, located on the fourth floor. A prayer room is also available here.