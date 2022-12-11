Rice noodle soup for crab lovers

Crab rice noodle soup (or banh canh cua in Vietnamese) is known as part of Southern cuisine and is famous for its flavourful red-orange broth.

People do not exactly know when the dish was created. Its origin is believed to be in southeast Vietnam last century after it made its debut in Trang Bang District, Tay Ninh Province.

Banh canh (rice noodles) is a traditional dish that is typically served for breakfast. The main ingredient is white, thick and chewy noodles made from rice flour.

Rice noodle is eaten with a flavourful broth made from simmering pork bones with radishes or carrots for hours. Toppings normally include blood puddings, quail eggs, pork belly, and crunchy pork skin. The toppings and flavours are different in different regions.

Banh canh cua is a variant of banh canh that retains the basic elements of the original. It is distinct due to its beautiful red, stock-like soup, which is created by a combination of the essential oil of cashew and maize flour. The taste is of the rich flavour of shrimp, crab, and sometimes abalone, as well as pork bone that has been marinated for hours.

Crab, the soul of the dish, is mostly served in two styles, a whole crab and small pieces.

The whole crab will be cooked with broth. Before being placed in the pot, the chef must remove the crab's abdomen and wash it until no dirt remains.