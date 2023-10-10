Vegetarian Festival comes to Bangkok’s Chinatown
Bangkok and Samphanthawong district are once again organising the Chinatown Yaowarat Vegetarian Festival celebrating the ideals of purity, good health, auspiciousness, and ongoing charitable endeavours. This vibrant festival kicks off at the Chaloem Phra Kiat Gate Pavilion on Yaowarat Road on October 14 and continues through October 23.
Sanon Wangsrangboon, Deputy Governor of Bangkok, emphasized the cultural significance of such festivals, noting that they not only strengthen local identity but also stimulate the local economy. "The Vegetarian Festival is an important annual tradition that embodies the rich culture born from the collaboration of various stakeholders. It fosters community unity and passes down this legacy to future generations."
“Bangkok is committed to elevating street food standards and promoting hygienic and healthy culinary practices. In this year's festival, we anticipate significant improvements in the quality of vegetarian street food," he added.
Prasit Ongwatana, chairman of the 2023 festival and chairman of the Cultural Council of Samphanthawong District, highlighted the festival’s roots, tracing it back to the inspiration and faith of the Thai-Chinese community in the Yaowarat area.
"By abstaining from consuming animal products, the festival encourages acts of charity, spiritual development, and compassion towards all living beings. It has evolved into a grand festival in Bangkok through the collaborative efforts of merchants, the general public, and restaurant owners. The festival attracts a substantial number of participants, both from Thailand and abroad, who adhere to a vegetarian diet."
The festival provides an opportunity for the public to make merit by receiving blessings from sacred objects brought from various temples in the Yaowarat area. Additionally, it upholds the tradition of adhering to a vegetarian diet during the festival, a practice approached with great reverence and significance every year.
The event is divided into two main segments: ceremonial proceedings and rituals.
The ceremonial proceedings consist of three key parts:
1. Sacred Ground: The area around the Chaloem Phra Kiat Gate Pavilion serves as a sacred ground, where the people of Yaowarat express their respect and extend a warm welcome to every visiting royal family member during the auspicious ceremonies.
2. Legend of 22 Shrines: Each year, incense powder from 22 shrines in Yaowarat is collected and used as a significant component of the ceremony. These powders are enshrined at the Chaloem Phra Kiat Gate Pavilion throughout the 10-day festival.
3. Spirit of Faith: The committee orchestrates a procession to invite the deities of the Vegetarian Festival, with soldiers who have observed the vegetarian diet carrying and parading these deities from the Loka Nukhro Temple to be enshrined at the Chaloem Phra Kiat Gate Pavilion during the festival. This allows the public to pay their respects.
Ritual proceedings
The opening ceremony on Sunday, October 15 will feature a grand vegetarian wok cooking event, preparing "Heavenly Noodle Stir-fry from Auspicious Vegetables." Esteemed chefs from the Grand China Hotel Yaowarat will distribute 1,000 free servings.
As a special addition, the ceremony incorporates “Huat Kueh” pastries consecrated during a deity worship ritual. These pastries, each featuring four characters symbolising auspiciousness (Guay representing nine; Ong symbolising the king; Seng representing success; and Uai signifying an assembly) are included in the large vegetarian wok cooking event.
Sunday will also see a grand and beautiful procession featuring a life-sized statue of the Bodhisattva Guan Yin.
The festival encompasses a range of captivating performances, such as:
• Dragon dance on poles, glass ball juggling, and fire breathing
• Lion dance with acrobatic performances
• Procession honoring the King
• Processions from sponsors and numerous other groups
Throughout the entire 10 days and 10 nights of the festival, visitors can explore more than 150 food stalls selling delicious vegetarian dishes along both sides of Yaowarat Road.