Vegetarian Festival comes to Bangkok’s Chinatown

The event is divided into two main segments: ceremonial proceedings and rituals.

The ceremonial proceedings consist of three key parts:

1. Sacred Ground: The area around the Chaloem Phra Kiat Gate Pavilion serves as a sacred ground, where the people of Yaowarat express their respect and extend a warm welcome to every visiting royal family member during the auspicious ceremonies.

2. Legend of 22 Shrines: Each year, incense powder from 22 shrines in Yaowarat is collected and used as a significant component of the ceremony. These powders are enshrined at the Chaloem Phra Kiat Gate Pavilion throughout the 10-day festival.

3. Spirit of Faith: The committee orchestrates a procession to invite the deities of the Vegetarian Festival, with soldiers who have observed the vegetarian diet carrying and parading these deities from the Loka Nukhro Temple to be enshrined at the Chaloem Phra Kiat Gate Pavilion during the festival. This allows the public to pay their respects.

Ritual proceedings

The opening ceremony on Sunday, October 15 will feature a grand vegetarian wok cooking event, preparing "Heavenly Noodle Stir-fry from Auspicious Vegetables." Esteemed chefs from the Grand China Hotel Yaowarat will distribute 1,000 free servings.

As a special addition, the ceremony incorporates “Huat Kueh” pastries consecrated during a deity worship ritual. These pastries, each featuring four characters symbolising auspiciousness (Guay representing nine; Ong symbolising the king; Seng representing success; and Uai signifying an assembly) are included in the large vegetarian wok cooking event.

Sunday will also see a grand and beautiful procession featuring a life-sized statue of the Bodhisattva Guan Yin.

The festival encompasses a range of captivating performances, such as:

• Dragon dance on poles, glass ball juggling, and fire breathing

• Lion dance with acrobatic performances

• Procession honoring the King

• Processions from sponsors and numerous other groups

Throughout the entire 10 days and 10 nights of the festival, visitors can explore more than 150 food stalls selling delicious vegetarian dishes along both sides of Yaowarat Road.