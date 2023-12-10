The unsolved mystery of the ‘daredevil’ snack that’s sweet and delicious

The taste of Babin is pleasantly mild, not overly sweet or greasy, with a delightful aroma. Its main ingredients include glutinous rice flour (either black or white), coconut, coconut milk, eggs, sugar, and salt.

To make Babin, you simply spread the mixed flour onto the pan and cook it on each side, similar to making pancakes.

