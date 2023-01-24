Innovative dining, extinct aromas, absurdist holidays just some of the top 2023 trends

Tech & Metaverse

#16 Feel-Good Feeds

People are shifting more into the virtual realm, with 76% wanting an avatar in the Metaverse to express their individuality in ways they cannot in the physical world, according to Wunderman Thompson Intelligence’s “New Realities: Into the Metaverse and Beyond” report.

“Identity traverses both the physical and digital. I see identity design as the next important step to how we communicate and interpret multiple selves in the Metaverse,” said identity designer and beauty futurist, Alex Box.

Travel and Hospitality

#22 Absurdist Stays

Travellers are becoming more adventurous as the weird and wonderful take centre stage.

The top three destinations for 2023 have been identified as Morocco, Kyoto and Tanzania.

With its mild climate, rich history, desert, beaches, and relative affordability, Morocco is attracting a new wave of remote workers.

Kyoto, meanwhile, is offering a more meaningful experience through a more tailored itinerary to tourists, including private tours of castles, celebrating local tastes and small excursions.

Tanzania is “perfect for solo travellers, particularly women who may not feel comfortable alone”, said Chanice “Queenie” Williams from the “Fly with Queenie” site in an interview in the Washington Post.