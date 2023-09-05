Thai-HIP can increase the physical health of people with early psychosis.

Professor Richard Gray, Theme Lead (Healthy Peoples Families and Communities) at La Trobe University and study co-author, said many previous physical health interventions for people experiencing severe mental ill-health have focused on a single issue – exercise or diet.

“Life expectancy of people with psychosis is 10-15 years less than the general population due to health problems associated with weight gain,” Professor Gray said.

“Many interventions had little or no positive effect at all. The Thai-HIP addresses a comprehensive range of health issues including poor dental health, physical inactivity, diet and smoking."