Haggerty predicts knockout in ONE Fight Night 19 headliner 

“The General” puts his ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title on the line against the dangerous Brazilian in the ONE Fight Night 19 headliner on Saturday, February 17, at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Lobo earned his shot at World Title glory with a stunning come-from-behind knockout win over top divisional contender Saemapetch Fairtex in his last outing at ONE Fight Night 9.

The 30-year-old rose from the canvas to put his foe away in dramatic fashion during the final round of the contest. But according to Haggerty, he won’t get the same opportunity to fight back if the British star lands flush.

“I feel like Felipe starts very slow, and he’s got a very Thai boxing style, but you can’t relax like that against me,” he said.

“If you put it on him, he doesn’t like it, and he’s going to crumble. I bring that style where I’m going to put it on you until the bell goes, so I’m just wondering how he’s going to cope with my pressure and my strikes. He did great against Saemapetch. He came back from a knockdown and showed great heart and great determination, so this will be a great fight. But he won’t be getting back up after I hit him. That’s the difference.”