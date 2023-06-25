An eco-friendly trip in Phuket

For travellers looking for a beach holiday with the chance to learn more about marine life in Phuket, some boutique hotels with marine conservation programs are options that cannot be missed.

In 2015, the Mai Khao Marine Turtle Foundation and the Phuket Marine Biological Center jointly established the Turtle Shelter &Education Center, a cutting-edge project involving the government, NGOs and local private partners, including five-star hotels.

The Royal Thai Navy protects the eggs and ensures they reach the hatchery safely, while private partners, including Marriott International, Marriott Vacation World and Anantara Hotels & Resorts, help fund the operations.

The shelter is a great place for turtle lovers and children to learn about turtle biology and conservation. It is open to the public on weekdays upon appointment only. Turtle feeding is at 11 am.

The foundation has a key education component for children and adults as it hosts classes every week at the shelter to teach and inspire participants to protect and conserve nature and marine lives, especially turtles.

Children who complete the education will be certificated "Turtle Warriors" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, who are then able to educate their friends and parents about this endangered species.

Visitors who stay in the shelter's cooperative hotels will have a chance to take part in the annual Mai Khao Marine Turtles Release Ceremony that usually takes place in April.

Khun Chalee, manager of the foundation, said there are usually two top seasons to see turtles in Phuket. In March and April, green turtles will visit the Similan islands during the reproduction season. In November or December, leatherback turtles will swim to Mai Khao Beach or Phang Nga Bay.

"Basically, turtles come to the shore at night," he said. "But we are not sure when and whether they will appear. For example, we didn't see any leatherback turtles in 2020 and 2021, but they came back last year. You can only leave it to chance."

For those seeking to keep abreast of green trends with concern about how their actions affect the environment, it is refreshing to find a luxury beach resort that not only provides comfort but ensures the safety of the natural wildlife and protection of the environment in Phuket.

Located on the sunset side of the Andaman Sea and the pristine Natai Beach, the five-star boutique Aleenta Resort & Spa is an eco-friendly luxury resort that cares about your stay and desires to help the planet.

It provides funding and care for the Thai Muang Turtle Sanctuary. Travellers who visit the sanctuary will see how injured turtles are rehabilitated and cared for. Aleenta also seeks to give back to the environment, which includes helping baby turtles reach the ocean to conserving water and other natural resources.

Apart from turtle protection, Phuket has many options for elephant lovers. Some sanctuaries provide experiences such as observation and elephants' food preparation, while others offer intimate but safe interactions such as mud showers with elephants.

Phuket also houses the Phuket Butterfly Garden & Insect World, one of the last butterfly gardens in Thailand. In addition, the Khao Phra Thaeo Wildlife Conservation Development and Extension Center, a wildlife park and research centre for plants and animals native to the region, is an interesting site to visit for wildlife fans.

As conservation takes hold as a reason to visit this beautiful island in Thailand, it is hoped that more opportunities to help the area conserve its beauty will come to light.

Yang Wanli

China Daily

Asia News Network