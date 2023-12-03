Unveiling the mesmerizing winter palette of Guizhou

Nestled between rolling hills and away from bustling streets, this region offers a smorgasbord of natural wonders.

Landing in Xingyi, the county-level city in the Qianxinan Bouyei and Miao autonomous prefecture in the southwest of Guizhou province, visitors are greeted by the silhouette of a string of verdant peaks, enveloped in a thin veil of fog, offering a unique view of Wanfeng Forest, which lies less than 9 kilometres away.

Aptly named "forest of ten thousand peaks", Wanfeng Forest proudly holds the title of China's largest peak forest, featuring a typical karst landscape and covering an impressive area of 2,000 square kilometres, spanning more than 200 kilometres in length and up to 50 kilometres wide.

Standing atop one of its many majestic summits leaves sightseers captivated by the awe-inspiring view.