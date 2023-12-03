A Deep Dive: 10 Things To Do in El Nido, Palawan

Hit the sands on Seven Commandos Beach

The story as to how Seven Commandos Beach got its name is based on two different narratives: during World War II, seven soldiers got stranded here; the other, “Seven Commando” was the name of a fishing vessel that was once marooned on the beach. Regardless of its origin, the coastline attraction is a spot you can’t miss out on.

Under the coconut trees and on the fine white sand, unwind, get that tan, and grab a drink as you revel in the wonderful weather and relaxing atmosphere. And if you’re feeling a little energetic and sporty, you can indulge in a couple of games of football and volleyball together with the locals and other tourists.

While you’re relaxing, be sure to also keep an eye out for any boat-riding vendors that may be coming ashore. From ice cream to soft drinks and juices, they have everything you would need to help you recover from the blistering heat. And if you don’t have any cash on you, don’t worry, you can pay via GCash (technological advancement at its finest).

Kayaking in a Small Lagoon

While the marvellous rock formations around El Nido can be wonderful to look at from afar, nothing compares to the sight up close. Leave behind the massive boats and put your kayaking skills to the test in the popular Small Lagoon. Located around Shimizu Island, a narrow 2-3 feet entrance opens up to a wonderful ocean oasis perfect for swims and IG-worthy content.

As a warning, do leave your electronic devices and valuables aboard the boat. While you will be safe and dry on the kayak, accidents do happen—you wouldn’t want to replace your phone mid-trip. But if you want to take pictures, bring an underwater camera or place your phone in a ziplock or waterproof bag.

Enjoy the wonderful combination of pastries and coffee

After a long day of sailing the West Philippine Sea, nothing beats the wonderful combination of heart-warming pastries and delicious coffee to pick you right back up. From our experience, those from Lamoro Hill Bakery and Lick (Lost Islands Center for Kape) are the absolute best.

Naturally, leavened bread and laminated pastries are at the forefront of Lamoro Hill Bakery, located at Lio Beach. Their chocolatines and sourdough are divine, but don’t overlook their pandesal and Spanish bread too.

While occasionally collaborating with the bakery, Lick (Lost Islands Center for Kape), which can be found at Unit 12B Sitio Uno, inside Lio Estate at Barangay Villa Libertad, offers the perfect cup of coffee made from the finest and locally single single-origin beans.

Lick also offers workshops and classes on the methods for tasting and brewing coffee to those interested.

Embark on a nature-filled hike at the Lio Beach Eco-Forest Trail

Out of the water and into the forest, hiking enthusiasts are in for a treat at the Lio Beach Eco-Forest Trail. It is a 3.8-kilometer trail loop (1.9-kilometer ascent and descent) and the journey could last anywhere between 30 to 40 minutes (maybe an hour or more for the first-timers). Atop the trail is a viewing deck 82 meters above sea level that is perfect for both catching your breath and taking in the wonderful view of the surrounding islands.

Do be careful, watch your step, and make sure you’re with friends and a guide, as the path on the trail has become overgrown. Portions of the trail are also very steep and slippery due to the rain, added caution is advised.

The staff at Lio Estate can help arrange for a guide.

Shop and dine at Kalye Artisano

As shown in our recent feature on Kalye Artisano, the brainchild of Paloma Urquijo Zobel is a public space located inside the Lio Tourism Estate that showcases everything from mouth-watering bites and luscious drinks to artisanal retail shops. The island living experience on full blast, a stroll through Kalye Artisano is a demonstration of a life well lived and made worthwhile despite being removed from the comforts and the extravagance of the city.

Take it easy at Lio Beach

Name a better combination than fine white sand, calm waters, and wonderful weather. Lio Beach has it all and more and is the perfect place to simply relax when you don’t want to do anything. Nearby, there are also several shops and restaurants to choose from—have a filling bite at the Ay Papito! food truck or grab a cold one at L’Assiette Bar and Restaurant.

If you’re a little charged with energy, you can also take part in several exciting and adrenaline-pumping activities. Take your pick from ​​Bamboo Biking and skimboarding to Kayaking and even Surfing.

Refocus and recenter with meditation and breathwork

We often go on trips and vacations for relaxation. These fleeting moments of respite act as a way to refocus and recenter ourselves when the hustle and bustle of daily life becomes too much. But more likely than not, we only ever address our outer fatigue, a band-aid solution to a much deeper pain. At times, we need more than a fun time.

Meditation and breathwork involve several different movements that place stress and pressure on the body. Throughout the entire process, you are asked to carefully monitor and mindfully control your breathing. And in the same way, athletes enter a state of pure focus, the exercises leave you in a similar situation—where fatigue creeps up, all the more are you inclined to shut out your surroundings in search of the strength to keep on moving.

In a sense, it’s situational meditation—an enforced quieting of the mind to combat the surrounding chaos.

Boursier, our instructor during our session, is an international Meditation and Breathwork facilitator with more than twelve years of experience. He has been trained in Meditation and Meditative Therapies in India at the OSHO International Meditation Resort. He studied Grof’s Holotropic Breathwork and went through various shamanic initiations around the world.

He is the co-founder of The Beach Meditation in Boracay and is now based in El Nido. His meditation and breathwork classes will also soon be offered in Bahay Artisano.

A taste of the El Nido nightlife at Pangolin

An island-themed bar awaits you in The Pangolin El Nido. Craft cocktails, delicious bites, and energy-driving music lie in store as you dance the night away to end your day on a high note. Beyond serving a good time, the bar also donates to the preservation of pangolins (the world’s most illegally trafficked mammal).

The Pangolin El Nido is located at Hama Street, Barangay Masagana.

Refresh and cool down at Gusto Gelato + Bistro

For the sweet tooths out there, cool down and treat yourself after a hot day and satiate your cravings at the Gusto Gelato + Bistro. While they serve savoury meals as well, be sure to try out their Speculoos and Popcorn Caramel flavoured gelatos, as well as their Nutella Mango Crêpe.

Gusto Gelato + Bistro is located at Hama Street, Barangay Masagan.

Carl Martin Agustin

Philippine Daily Inquirer

Asia News Network