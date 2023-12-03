The bustling Bolero market in Bhutan

By 7 am, the footpath and the parking lot near the bridge are packed with vegetable vehicle vendors and sellers stationed on the footpaths, meticulously arranging their produce for the day.

As the sun peeks through the mountains, customers carrying baskets stroll through the queue of vendors, inquiring about prices and inspecting the freshness of the produce.

Approximately 13 vehicle vendors and nearly 15 sellers can be seen offering their goods.

Being a vehicle vendor is no easy task, as they only get to sell their goods four times a month.

Among today’s vendors is Halka Maya, 40, who has been an aggregator for seven years, hailing from Dagana, Dazha. Halka and other vehicle vendors supply their goods to the vendors inside the CFM and Kaja Throm. Any surplus produce is sold directly at a wholesale rate.

Some customers expressed that the presence of these vendors enables them to enjoy local, fresh, and affordable vegetables.