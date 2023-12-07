Year-End Escapes: Discover Emerging Thai Destinations

Suphan Buri

Just a hundred kilometres from bustling Bangkok, Suphan Buri offers a serene escape with a rich blend of natural beauty and historical charm. Explore the ‘Sam Chuk Old Market’ along the Tha Chin River, where vintage wooden shop houses showcase the local life of the Sam Chuk community.

For a tranquil year-end, do not miss the enchanting ‘Khao Wong Reservoir’, crafted through community collaboration. This nature-themed haven promises a rejuvenating experience surrounded by the pristine beauty of Suphan Buri. Do not miss the opportunity to unwind and connect with the authentic essence of this remarkable city.

Phetchabun

Phetchabun, Thailand’s ninth-largest city, is home to many beautiful attractions. Among them is the Huai Tong Bridge, an impressive structure connecting the northern and northeastern regions of Thailand. With piers over 50 meters high, the curved bridge that cut through the valley creates a striking visual against the green backdrop of the surrounding forests. Another natural wonder in Phetchabun is the Sri Dit Waterfall, which is over 30 meters tall and provides consistent water flow all year round. The area around the waterfall is designated as a no-hunting zone and home to various rare species.

For young explorers, the Amazing Dinosaur Khao Kho offers an engaging adventure with dinosaur suits, a colourful glowing tunnel, a primaeval forest zone, an ancient Egyptian-themed area, a maze and more. History enthusiasts will find joy in exploring the Si Thep Historical Park, recently designated as a cultural heritage site by the UNESCO Heritage Committee. This historical park features notable structures such as Khao Klang Nok, Thailand's only pyramid-shaped hill, and Khao Klang Nai, a Buddhist stupa renowned for its Dvaravati-style relief and the small figurines surrounding the structure's foundation.

Trang

A coastal gem with a stunning 199-kilometre shoreline along the Andaman Sea, the province of Trang beckons travellers with its natural splendour, rich history and culinary excellence. Recently crowned the world's best beach by the World Beach Guide website, the white sandy beaches and crystal-clear waters of nearby island Ko Kradan epitomize the tropical dream that Trang generously offers. Back on the mainland, Trang city is enchanted with a rich historical tapestry: Chino-Portuguese architecture, century-old shrines, and charming churches.

Trang also offers unique delicacies such as Trang Grilled Pork and Mei Cai Kou Rou(steamed pork belly with preserved vegetables), both revered as the quintessential dishes representing the city.

Plan the perfect domestic getaway with Agoda, whether for a nature-filled escape or a fun countdown to 2024 adventure – it’s available on Agoda’s travel platform. Explore over 3.9M hotels, vacation homes and more, choose from over 130,000 flight routes and find exciting activities worldwide, all at great, affordable prices. Agoda is here to help everyone travel and see the world for less.