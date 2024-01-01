Vietnam welcomed 12.6 million foreign tourists, revenue hits $1.5b in 2023

International arrivals to Vietnam in December reached nearly 1.4 million people, an increase of 11.2 % compared to the previous month and a 93.9 % increase compared to the same period last year, according to the year-end report from the General Statistics Office released on Friday.

For the entire year, the total number of foreign tourists coming to the country hit 12.6 million, 3.4 times higher than in 2022, vastly surpassing the conservative target of eight million visitors set at the beginning of the year, before China, which represented nearly a third of foreign tourists to Vietnam in the pre-pandemic years, officially announced its resumption of international tourism.

The 12.6 million figure is still only 70 % of the figure in 2019, right before Covid-19.

Most are from Asia with over 9.78 million tourists (up 3.8 times compared to last year), followed by Europe (nearly 1.46 million, up 2.9 times), Americas (903,800 -- up 2.3 times), Oceania (428,100 -- up 2.7 times), and Africa (30,100 -- up 2.6 times).

Of the total number of international visitors, 11 million arrivals were by air (86.9 % -- up 3.3 times compared to last year), 1.5 million by road (12.1 % -- up four times), 126,100 by sea routes (1 % -- up 40.2 times).