Vtopia in Thailand 

A woman who lives there rescued her three papaya trees, like her “daughters” she told me, to escape the flood of 2022, and then re-planted them afterwards. There is reverence for all life in this loving community. In all Asok communities, life and resources are protected, waste and destruction are minimized, and there is an emphasis on reusing or upcycling and then recycling and, of course, composting. The idea is for the least resources to produce the most goods — as well as the most good — while minimizing any bads.

Instead of sitting still with eyes closed, as many meditators do, the members of this movement believe that people should serve their community and fellow beings with eyes open. One could, of course, do both. Because they want their residents to be pro-social and communal, instead of individualistic and self-centred, there are, shockingly, no pets and no TVs in the community. That’s also why the village shares communal meals in their dining room. There is no advertising, no brand names, no logos, and no litter throughout the village. And if errant plastic is found anywhere, a resident will be sure to clean it up.

I met a couple of other women in their mid-60s, both former professionals who now happily live in this impressive village. They said they enjoy the peace and the principles of the village and they love living with their fellow Buddhist vegans.

Ratchathani Asok has lots of morally-themed art throughout the village, in addition to a school and a hospital, where people learn, work, grow, and heal together.

The community hosts monks, nuns, and meditation retreats and has built a beautiful, upcycled boat building for this purpose.

Although Ratchathani Asok warmly welcomes visitors, they discourage donations. People generally cannot donate unless they visit at least 7 times and understand the community! I guess I’ll have to return. Even then, non-material donations of labour are preferred because it is more in line with spiritual uplift. Indeed, the Asok movement is so generous that one of their slogans is: “Our loss is our gain.”

Oddly perhaps, the community has a Disneyfied theme-park area called Buddhaland with various statues, fake rocks, a pond, and a waterfall that flows on the weekends. There is also vegan food and shops on the weekends to accommodate visitors.

And it’s a place worth visiting!

Dan Brook, PhD is the founder and leader of Hands on Thailand, a study-abroad, service-learning adventure in Chiang Mai from San Jose State University in California.