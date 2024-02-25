Tours of royal hall at Changdeokgung to open

Existing tours of the palace covering major palace buildings are to add a 15-minute stop for a rare look inside Injeongjeon -- the main hall of the palace, where key royal ceremonies from proclamations to weddings take place.

Kings used the hall to discuss day-to-day matters of the state with officials and receive foreign dignitaries. Behind the throne in the hall is a folding screen called Irwoloakdo -- literally “the sun, moon and five peaks” -- a combination representing the country itself.

Weekday tours are available only on Wednesdays and Thursdays. On either day, tours in Korean and English will be available separately at 9:30 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. Tours in Japanese will be every Wednesday at 11 a.m., while Chinese tours will start every Thursday at 10 a.m.