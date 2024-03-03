Visiting Bangkok: Beyond Soi 11

Bangkok has long been a favourite destination for Bangladeshis seeking respite from the bustle of Dhaka life. While once renowned for its affordability compared to home, recent currency fluctuations have transformed it into a more exclusive yet accessible getaway, costing around US$ 1,500 per person for a short 5-day stay.

For decades, Dhaka residents and their subcontinental counterparts have gravitated towards the lively streets surrounding Soi 11, Soi 3, and Soi 8 near Sukhumvit, colloquially dubbed "Gulshan 3."

Some relish the familiar company of fellow Bangladeshis abroad, while others seek comfort in the taste of home provided by the deshi food stalls. However, with diverse demographics now travelling more frequently, it's worth venturing beyond Soi 11 to embrace a different facet of Bangkok.