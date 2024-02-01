Constitutional Court did not ban amendments to supreme law

The Constitution Drafting Committee (CDC) used the utmost caution. I cannot see any ambiguity as alleged by Move Forward people. People from all walks of life, including the drafters themselves, could not imagine things for their benefit. We checked the correctness of our interpretation of the ancient royal tradition. Moreover, the spirit of monarchy sections in Thai constitutions was thoroughly examined, from the first version in 1932 until the present. I lined up new and old versions side by side to compare each section of every Thai constitution so there were no mistakes. If we did not know something, we consulted closely with experts in the relevant field.

The Constitutional Court’s verdict on Wednesday is binding on everyone. Move Forward representatives are spreading information that should be understood in many cases as attempts to lure votes. Those who received the information without considering it carefully may have misunderstood and shared it, thereby unnecessarily increasing conflict. This misunderstanding is now being spread by people claiming that the Constitutional Court's decision may affect the balance of power between the judicial process and Parliament. As someone with in-depth knowledge of the law, I would say the ruling will not have such serious consequences.

But certain groups, including Move Forward supporters, who have not looked at the ruling carefully may be spreading dangerous misinformation about the rule of law, causing the political conflict to expand.

Such ambiguity could lead to petitions being lodged with the Constitutional Court or courts of justice. Lodging a petition with the Constitutional Court mirrors the procedure used for general courts. The petitioner simply requests the court to take immediate action over the alleged offence. The court will normally not consider anything more than the request. However, ordering the dissolution of a party or the removal of a political person relies on a specific process. So, the petitioner must include such a request in the petition.

The author is not biased toward any person group or organisation, although I have seen former political activists cry foul despite hearing that the Constitution currently in use was passed by a public referendum.

Returning to the recent court rulings, we can see that there were two defendants: Pita and Move Forward.

However, under the principle of “collective action” used in Western countries, all MPs who entered the 2023 election under the Move Forward banner without raising objections to it, could face criminal trial.

Amorn Wanichwiwatana, DPhil (Oxon), is a former member of the Constitution Drafting Commission and is currently a professor at the Faculty of Political Science, Chulalongkorn University.