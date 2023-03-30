Architect'23 joins forces with 5 professional organizations to promote SDGs and Thai architecture

Munggorn Chaijaroenmaitre, one of co-organizing chairmen from TALA, cites that landscape is a field of architecture that focuses on the surrounding area, which also has an impact on the quality of lives. In this event, TALA will present outstanding Thai and regional landscape works to make people a better understanding of the landscape. We have 'TALA CLASSROOM' that allows everyone to learn and present landscape-related topics, for example, food chefs and landscape, Certified arborists, the fundamentals and importance of the earth for landscape, etc. The classroom will be designed as an arena to make the ambience cosy and more relaxing. Besides, it also offers some fun activities, for example, agricultural talks with landscape architects, or how to take landscape photography by a professional photographer.

Asst. Prof. Komgrij Thanapet, one of the co-organizing chairmen from TUDA, discloses that TUDA's zone will focus on both challenges and opportunities of urban development such as the water and environmental issues. It will divide into five zones, which are 1. TUDA ZEB, which gathers thesis, design works and academic research. 2. TUDA x Muang, which showcases the urban development work that TUDA is a co-host, for example, Pattaya City Competition. 3. TUDA X Mhu or TUDA and Friends, which presents the outstanding works of urban design and development from other companies 4. TUDA Khak, which presents the urban development works done by TUDA's members and 5. TUDA Muan, which is an area for relaxing and exchanging experiences.

Korakoth Kunalungkarn, one of the co-organizing chairmen from the ACT, reveals that as a centre that gathers all architectural fields together, ACT expects that Architect'23 will be a changer to make every party work together as a team. ACT is going to hold ASA ACT Forum'23, an architectural international forum and seminar. The highlight is that it has invited the world's famous architects, interior designers, landscape designers and urban development designers to share their knowledge and experiences. Some of those speakers are Wong Mun Summ from WOHA (Singapore), Damian Thompson from LatStudios (Australia), and Jakob Dunkl from querkraft architects (Austria).

Supaman Munka, general manager of TTF International Co., Ltd, the organizer of Architect'23, says that Architect'23 is a full return post Covid-19 pandemic. Covering an area of 75,000 SQ.M, the event gathers over 800 Thai and foreign exhibitors to show their products and services in the building and construction industry. The number of overseas exhibitors is seven times higher than the previous one. It accounts for 21.33% of the total and they are from different countries including Australia, China, Finland, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia and the USA. This emphasizes that Architect'23 is an internationally well-recognized construction technology and innovation EXPO.

Throughout six days, he expects to have about 325,000 visitors and generate an income of 22 billion baht for construction material businesses, up 10% from the previous year. The main factor is the improvement of Covid-19 situation, enabling more foreign exhibitors to join this EXPO. Meanwhile, he also collaborates with the Asia Architectural Expo Alliance Partnership such as Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia and Taiwan to promote this event broadly. The highlights this year are exceptional, for example,

· Thematic Pavilion – a collaboration between young designers and construction material suppliers to present what their products can be done beyond imagination. It has been divided into four booths: 1. VG and TOA working with designers from Hypothesis 2. WOODDEN working with PAVA architects 3. EMPOWER STEEL working with ACa Architects and 4. THAIKOON STEEL and THAI PREMIUM PIPE working with Context Studio. All of them will enhance the event's creativity and the design standard to meet the international level.



· Product Launching, for example TOA AQUA SHIELD 2IN1 MULTI SURFACE, GREENLAM SHOWER SURFACES from GREENLAM, FLOOR PATCHING MORTAR from JORAKAY. MW001G PORTABLE MICROWAVE from MAKITA, GRANTS SERIES CORNER SLIDING DOOR from TOSTEM, AELIFTOR & SOLAR CELL from DOS



· BIMobject Live Thailand 2023 – a seminar that keeps you updated about the Digital Construction trend, which will drive the Thai construction to achieve the Net Zero goal with BIM and AI technology. It will also give you the design and construction insight of "Sindhorn Village", Thailand's first mixed use project with advanced architecture by A49, Thai Obayashi and Siam Sindhorn on Friday 28th April from 13.00 to 17.15 at the INNO-CORNER stage.



· Architect'23 x Lazada – It is the first time to collaborate with the leading e-commerce platform Lazada to provide special offers to exhibitors who would like to add their distribution channel. Along with allowing exhibitors to showcase their products and services, they will also have the chance to connect with the online platform.

In the press conference, it will hold a seminar, entitled 'Cultural Sustainability'. Five professional associations will jointly share their perspective on how to link the architecture and local cultures together to create more value-added works and improve Thai architecture to a higher level.