MedPark welcomes hundreds of Nephrologists during seminar “ The World Congress of Nephrology 2023”

These pre-congress courses provide an opportunity for nephrologists, researchers, and industry experts to come together and discuss the latest science, new intervention techniques, and state-of-the-art technologies in Nephrology, as well as panel discussions and networking opportunities.

The Pre-congress courses consist of a discussion session where key decision-makers and stakeholders present problems and burdens of kidney care and disease in different regions, as well as in-depth three interventional courses with live demonstrations.

The topics cover Catheters and Kidney intervention by Assist. Prof. Dr Sukit Raksasuk, an expert nephrologist and a professor at Mahidol University, Endovascular Intervention for AV Access by Prof. Dr Tushar Vachharajani from Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine and Dr Chieh Suai Tan from Singapore General Hospital and Point of Care Ultrasound (POCUS) by Prof. Jadranka Buturovic Ponikvar of University Medical Centre Ljubljana and Prof. Dr Vandana Dua Niyyar from Emory University, USA.