BAFS sees Trump\'s policy as a chance to boost Thai clean energy

M.L. Nathasit Diskul, CEO of Bangkok Aviation Fuel Services (BAFS), stated that US President Donald Trump has caused significant market volatility due to policy uncertainties, pressuring businesses in their decision-making.
However, he noted that in BAFS sector, the outlook remains positive. Traditional oil businesses benefit from clear policies supporting additional oil exploration, extending the lifespan of related industries such as oil and gas transportation projects, including pipeline operations.
With increased global oil refining, oil prices remain low, benefiting public travellers by making air travel more affordable. This reduces pressure on airline ticket prices, boosting fuel demand for BAFS, which has recently seen a significant volume rebound.
A differing perspective is Trump’s opposition to clean energy, such as solar and wind. This presents an opportunity for Thailand to capitalize on renewable energy investment costs, which are currently low due to market oversupply.
Investing in new projects, both domestically and internationally, will be more cost-effective in the short term while Trump remains in office for the next four years. However, beyond that, the world cannot ignore climate change, pushing all sectors toward clean energy. This short window presents a crucial opportunity to capitalize on.
"If approached correctly, the next four years could turn a crisis into an opportunity for Thailand. After that, the US may struggle to catch up as technology, particularly in bioenergy, is evolving rapidly. Trump's policies have accelerated BAFS' transformation, creating both challenges and opportunities." said Nathasit.