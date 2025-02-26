BAFS sees Trump\'s policy as a chance to boost Thai clean energy

M.L. Nathasit Diskul, CEO of Bangkok Aviation Fuel Services (BAFS), stated that US President Donald Trump has caused significant market volatility due to policy uncertainties, pressuring businesses in their decision-making.

However, he noted that in BAFS sector, the outlook remains positive. Traditional oil businesses benefit from clear policies supporting additional oil exploration, extending the lifespan of related industries such as oil and gas transportation projects, including pipeline operations.