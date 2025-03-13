Putin backs US ceasefire idea for Ukraine, but says details need to be sorted out

Putin sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in 2022, triggering the biggest confrontation between Moscow and the West since the depths of the Cold War.

"We agree with the proposals to cease hostilities," Putin told reporters at a news conference in the Kremlin following talks with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

"But we proceed from the fact that this cessation should be such that it would lead to long-term peace and would eliminate the original causes of this crisis."

Russian forces have been advancing since mid-2024 and control nearly a fifth of Ukraine's territory, three years into a war that U.S. President Donald Trump has said he will halt.