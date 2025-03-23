Go Digital ASEAN boosts digital growth of more than 44,000 MSMEs in Thailand

In Thailand, more than 44,000 individuals and small businesses received free digital training, with 69% reporting positive revenue growth.
Endorsed by the ASEAN Coordinating Committee on Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, Go Digital ASEAN is implemented by The Asia Foundation with funding from Google.org, Google’s philanthropic arm.
Thailand’s digital economy continues to rapidly expand, being valued at USD $21 billion in 2020, it is projected to reach USD $53 billion by 2025. With 90% internet penetration according to the World Bank, the country has a thriving digital ecosystem, fuelling the success of MSMEs within its e-commerce, entertainment, and food and beverage industries.
“Go Digital ASEAN provides digital training for underserved rural and small business owners, equipping them with the digital tools they need to thrive in today’s economy. As we work with our regional partners alongside government agencies, we hope that digital knowledge can continue to spread through local communities, allowing both businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs to upskill and fully participate in the digital economy,” said Hannah Najar, regional program manager for Go Digital ASEAN.
“Google.org APAC is proud to support the impactful work of The Asia Foundation and its partners in the Go Digital ASEAN program, and to witness the transformative impact it is having by empowering MSMEs with essential digital skills to thrive in the region's digital economy,” said Marija Ralic, head of Google.org APAC.
Tailored to support MSMEs at different stages of their digital journey, Go Digital ASEAN implemented three specialized training segments:
● Go Digital: Equipping underserved business owners in Laos, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam with basic digital skills to transition their business online.
● Grow Digital: Providing businesses in Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam with advanced digital skills, including e-commerce, cybersecurity, and AI adoption, to scale their business.
● Explore Digital: Connecting businesses across ASEAN through a regional webinar speaker series, fostering peer learning and cross-border collaboration.
Working with local governments and training partners, the program has benefited MSMEs from various sectors and industries, contributing to their communities and local economies.
Nookorn Soonthornproh, a rice noodle maker from Khueang Nai district in Ubon Ratchathani province, joined Go Digital ASEAN to expand her business. She has been making and selling rice noodles for two decades now, as a way to support her family since her husband passed.
“Through Go Digital ASEAN, I learned creative ways to package my products and use online channels to reach more customers. My son also helped me take photos and post my noodles on Facebook and Line. As a result, I received more orders from outside my village and increased my sales from 7,000 THB to 10,000 THB per month! I would love to participate in future training sessions to further improve my business,” shared Nookorn.
Another successful trainee is Pannee Rahan, a coconut farmer from Buachet district in Surin province, who has grown her small family business through digital tools. After selling coconuts at a local market for over two decades, she joined Grow Digital training in 2023 to reach more customers.
By setting up a Google Business profile, using Google Maps, and promoting her coconuts on Facebook, she attracted buyers from Cambodia and China. Engaging with customers through live video calls, she was able to take pre-orders and buy coconuts from surrounding farms, which increased her daily sales from 100 to 5,000 coconuts. With her growing profits, Pannee purchased two trucks and employed her neighbours, proving that digital skilling can uplift not just businesses, but entire communities.
Key findings from Go Digital ASEAN in Thailand
● Promoting Online Safety: Due to a concern for growing cybersecurity threats across the country, many participated in Grow Digital to identify online risks and protect their business, with 96 percent of participants saying they now know the best practices for internet safety.
● Boosting Digital Literacy: 77 percent of participants said they are now using at least one digital tool to grow their business, such as Facebook, Line, or TikTok, with 61 percent saying they have seen increased customer engagement.
● Strengthening Financial Resilience: 91 % of participants said their effective financial planning skills had improved, and 89 % said their effective business planning skills had allowed them to overcome fierce competition and challenging economic conditions.
Go Digital ASEAN has continued to build a strong foundation for MSMEs to thrive in the digital economy, equipping them with essential skills and confidence to adapt to emerging technologies. As the program evolves, it will continue to work with partners to meet the growing skilling demands of MSMEs, including in AI, online safety, and other practical digital capabilities, further empowering local communities and driving sustainable growth across the region.
To access the full report on Go Digital ASEAN 2, visit: https://asiafoundation.org/publication/go-digital-asean-2-impact-research-regional-summary-report/
The Asia Foundation is an international nonprofit organization working to solve the toughest social and economic challenges in Asia and the Pacific. Informed by more than 70 years of experience and deep local knowledge, we work with partners across more than 20 countries through 17 offices to improve lives and expand opportunities.