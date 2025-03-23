Go Digital ASEAN boosts digital growth of more than 44,000 MSMEs in Thailand

Another successful trainee is Pannee Rahan, a coconut farmer from Buachet district in Surin province, who has grown her small family business through digital tools. After selling coconuts at a local market for over two decades, she joined Grow Digital training in 2023 to reach more customers.

By setting up a Google Business profile, using Google Maps, and promoting her coconuts on Facebook, she attracted buyers from Cambodia and China. Engaging with customers through live video calls, she was able to take pre-orders and buy coconuts from surrounding farms, which increased her daily sales from 100 to 5,000 coconuts. With her growing profits, Pannee purchased two trucks and employed her neighbours, proving that digital skilling can uplift not just businesses, but entire communities.

Key findings from Go Digital ASEAN in Thailand

● Promoting Online Safety: Due to a concern for growing cybersecurity threats across the country, many participated in Grow Digital to identify online risks and protect their business, with 96 percent of participants saying they now know the best practices for internet safety.

● Boosting Digital Literacy: 77 percent of participants said they are now using at least one digital tool to grow their business, such as Facebook, Line, or TikTok, with 61 percent saying they have seen increased customer engagement.

● Strengthening Financial Resilience: 91 % of participants said their effective financial planning skills had improved, and 89 % said their effective business planning skills had allowed them to overcome fierce competition and challenging economic conditions.

Go Digital ASEAN has continued to build a strong foundation for MSMEs to thrive in the digital economy, equipping them with essential skills and confidence to adapt to emerging technologies. As the program evolves, it will continue to work with partners to meet the growing skilling demands of MSMEs, including in AI, online safety, and other practical digital capabilities, further empowering local communities and driving sustainable growth across the region.

To access the full report on Go Digital ASEAN 2, visit: https://asiafoundation.org/publication/go-digital-asean-2-impact-research-regional-summary-report/

The Go Digital ASEAN initiative broadens digital skills participation across the region, reaching individuals and communities with the most to gain from digital literacy. Endorsed by the ASEAN Coordinating Committee on Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (ACCMSME), the program is implemented by The Asia Foundation with funding from Google.org, Google’s philanthropic arm.

The Asia Foundation is an international nonprofit organization working to solve the toughest social and economic challenges in Asia and the Pacific. Informed by more than 70 years of experience and deep local knowledge, we work with partners across more than 20 countries through 17 offices to improve lives and expand opportunities.