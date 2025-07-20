Series of strong quakes strike near Kamchatka, tsunami threat lifted

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) initially issued a tsunami alert but later confirmed that the danger had passed.

According to the US Geological Survey, the strongest quake occurred at a depth of 20 kilometres and was located about 144 kilometres east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, a city of around 180,000 people.

Smaller — but still substantial — quakes were recorded before and after. Russian state media said, citing local geologists, that over two dozen aftershocks had hit Kamchatka. It added their strength was gradually receding.