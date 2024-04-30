ASEAN eyes bridging digital divide

"Despite advancements, the digital divide remains a major obstacle that stands in the way of a thriving digital future across the region," Nararya S. Soeprapto, deputy secretary-general of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations for Community and Corporate Affairs, said at the Digital and Intelligent Asia-Pacific Congress in Bangkok on Monday.

"To address this critical challenge, we need to join hands for a coherent approach, bolstering digital connectivity and bridging the developmental disparities."

As the world's third-largest internet-based economy, ASEAN is home to more than 480 million internet users, of whom 80 per cent are digital consumers, according to the ASEAN Statistics Division.

The value of ASEAN's digital economy reached $300 billion in 2022 and it is estimated to achieve $1 trillion by 2030.

"Forming stronger partnerships to enhance the region's human resources through digital re-skilling and upskilling initiatives is essential to addressing the major challenges in the digital divide," Soeprapto said.