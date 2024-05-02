Middle East tensions weigh on ASEAN

Benchmark crude oil prices topped the $90 per barrel threshold on April 5, up nearly $8 a barrel from early March, according to the International Energy Agency.

Tensions have simmered in the region since the Gaza conflict broke out on Oct 7. The situation worsened after Israel bombed an Iranian diplomatic building in Syria on April 1 and Iran launched retaliatory strikes on Israel on April 13.

The ongoing tensions in the Middle East threaten to halt — or even reverse — some of the recent progress made in tackling global inflation, the World Bank said last week.

The World Bank estimated that a "moderate conflict-related supply disruption" could raise the average cost of a barrel of Brent crude oil to $92 per barrel.

The worst-case scenario would see global inflation rising by nearly one percentage point this year, it said.

Experts say high oil prices combined with the resilience of the US dollar against Southeast Asian currencies will boost consumer prices, increase interest rates, and dampen business sentiment.