Vietnam PM orders probe into Hanoi fire that killed 14

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed an official dispatch ordering urgent relief for those affected by the fatal fire in Cau Giay District early Friday as well as an investigation into the cause of the tragedy.

The fire broke out at 12.46 am at a rented building in a narrow alleyway on Trung Kinh Street, killing at least 14 people. Seven others were rescued from the scene.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control within 10 minutes, and it was completely extinguished at 1.26 am.

Deputy PM Tran Hong Ha has been assigned to handle the case, while the Hanoi People’s Committee is tasked with providing support to the victims’ families and working with the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) during the investigation.

The document also stressed compliance with fire prevention and safety regulations. Ministerial and municipal-level leaders must review fire safety conditions at business establishments and rented buildings and report to the PM by July 30.

Awareness campaigns, especially on fire safety, fire evacuation, and search and rescue, must be stepped up, especially at buildings at elevated fire risks, given the hot weather.