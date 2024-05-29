SQ321 passenger injuries include risk of paralysis

“It was a crazy day, but it also shows that our hospital can handle such a mass casualty event successfully,” said Dr Saran.

The hospital takes part in yearly mass casualty drills together with the authorities and other hospitals, and its Samitivej Trauma Centre is specifically equipped to handle all kinds of emergencies and critical conditions.

This is not the hospital’s first time caring for passengers injured due to extreme turbulence.

In 2017, the hospital helped to treat several passengers from an Aeroflot flight that hit a patch of severe turbulence during its flight from Moscow to Bangkok. Twenty-seven people were injured, with some suffering broken bones and needing surgery.

Last week’s incident was on a much larger scale, said Dr Saran, noting that the patients from SQ321 ranged from ages two to 83.

In an update on May 28, SIA said 28 people remain hospitalised in Bangkok.

While all patients at Samitivej are in stable condition, Dr Krittanai said that the road to recovery could be weeks, or even years for some, especially for those who suffered severe spinal injuries or went through major operations.

Several patients are also still undergoing physical rehabilitation and will likely have to seek follow-up treatment even if they are discharged, he added.

Dr Saran said the hospital is working with SIA regarding repatriation arrangements for its patients through commercial flights or air ambulances if needed.

Besides treating the physical injuries, the hospital has also put together a team of psychiatrists to help patients who are experiencing emotional distress following the traumatic incident.

This includes providing medication, and therapy and simulating the in-plane experience to prepare them for the eventual boarding of their flight home.

While a week has passed since the incident, Dr Krittanai said it is understandable that patients still feel scared or worried due to what they have gone through.

“So it is encouraging to see that some are visibly less anxious and they tell us that they feel safe,” he added. “They have also thanked us for our treatment and care.”

Tan Tam Mei

The Straits Times

Asia News Network