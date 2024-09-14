Vietnam disaster leaves 336 dead or missing

As of 7 am on Friday the death toll and number of missing people due to Typhoon Yagi, floods, and landslides have surged to 336, according to data released by the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

This includes 233 dead and 103 missing.

The northern mountainous province Lao Cai is the hardest-hit locality with with 98 dead and 81 missing.

In particular, the devastating flash floods and landslides in Lang Nu hamlet in Phuc Khanh Commune, Bao Yen District on September 10 left a total of 110 people dead or missing.

Local authorities report that over 9,000 homes across the province have been submerged, eroded, or washed away by floods. Many villages remain isolated, and residents are unable to travel due to flooding and landslides blocking roads. Total property damage is estimated in the trillions of dong.

Lao Cai Province, along with various ministries and agencies, is continuing to mobilise all available forces to carry out search and rescue operations and mitigate the disaster's impact.

In Nu Village alone, 650 people are currently involved in the search and rescue efforts, including 359 residents and 300 soldiers from Military Region 2.

In addition to the Nu Village landslide, another landslide in Nam Tong Village in Nam Luc Commune, Bac Ha District, completely buried eight homes, resulting in seven deaths and 11 injuries. As of the morning of Thursday, 11 people remain missing.

Phu Tho reported one more death due to flooding.

Cao Bang recorded 52 casualties (43 dead, 9 missing), Yen Bai 48 (42 dead, 2 missing), and Quang Ninh reported 15 deaths.