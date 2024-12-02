Myanmar ambassador summoned over detention of Thai nationals

Minister of Foreign Affairs Maris Sangiampongsa revealed via X on Monday that he had directed the director general of the Department of East Asian Affairs to summon the Myanmar ambassador to Thailand for a meeting.

During the discussion that ensued, Thailand expressed deep concern over a recent incident where Myanmar soldiers reportedly fired on a Thai fishing vessel and detained its crew, which included both Thai and Myanmar nationals, taking them back to Myanmar.

Maris urged Myanmar to release the Thai fishing vessel and the four detained Thai crew members without delay.