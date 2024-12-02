Myanmar ambassador summoned over detention of Thai nationals

Minister of Foreign Affairs Maris Sangiampongsa revealed via X on Monday that he had directed the director general of the Department of East Asian Affairs to summon the Myanmar ambassador to Thailand for a meeting.
During the discussion that ensued, Thailand expressed deep concern over a recent incident where Myanmar soldiers reportedly fired on a Thai fishing vessel and detained its crew, which included both Thai and Myanmar nationals, taking them back to Myanmar.
Maris urged Myanmar to release the Thai fishing vessel and the four detained Thai crew members without delay.
Thai authorities have also requested access to visit the detained crew.
In response, the Myanmar ambassador expressed condolences for the loss of life during the incident and pledged to follow up on the matter to ensure progress.
Meanwhile, the Thai ambassador to Yangon traveled on Monday to meet with the permanent secretary of Myanmar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Naypyidaw to address the issue.
The matter has also been brought to the attention of Myanmar’s deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs.
Maris reaffirmed that the welfare of Thai citizens remains a top priority and said the Thai government is taking urgent measures to secure the release of the detained Thai nationals as quickly as possible.