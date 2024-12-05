Lao Bullion Bank opens for service

The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone; Minister of Finance, Santiphab Phomvihane; Acting Governor of the Bank of the Lao PDR, Vattana Dalaloy; the bank’s management board; government officials, business partners and employees.

The official opening ceremony was seen as an important step in fulfilling the Lao Party and government's desire to have such a bank in Laos.

The main objective of the bank is to ensure stability and strengthen financial and fiscal liquidity, in order to maintain the value of the kip at a stable level.

It will also support efforts to raise the standards of Lao industry to international levels, add value to resources to secure the greatest value and benefits and help create economic stability so that Laos can achieve prosperity and develop in a secure, sustainable and orderly manner.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director of the Lao Bullion Bank, Chanthone Sitthixay, said “The official launch of the bank’s services demonstrates the strong solidarity between the Lao government and the people in focusing wisdom on solving the economic and financial difficulties that our country is facing, aiming to gradually alleviate and fully resolve them.”