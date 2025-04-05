5.6-magnitude quake rocks Myanmar on Friday

Several earthquakes, with magnitudes ranging from 1.9 to 5.6, were registered in Myanmar on the night of Friday (April 4), the Earthquake Observation Division of the Thai Meteorological Department reported.

The division stated that the largest quake, with a magnitude of 5.6 and a depth of 10 km, occurred at 10:25 p.m. in Myanmar at coordinates 21.221 degrees north and 96.299 degrees east.

The epicenter was about 276 km to the northeast of Mae Hong Son province’s Muang district, according to the division.

It also added that the earthquake with the epicenter closest to Thailand occurred at 7:43 p.m. on Friday, about 40 km from Mae Hong Son’s Pang Mapha district. This earthquake had a magnitude of 2.6 and a depth of 1 km.

The tremor was felt by residents of Mae Hong Son and nearby provinces, the division said, adding that there have been no reports of damage or other impacts from these earthquakes.