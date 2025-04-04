ITD-CREC No.10 confirms compliance after building collapse

The ITD-CREC No.10 (Thailand) Joint Venture has issued a third statement on Friday ( April 4 ) regarding the tragic collapse of the main building at the Office of the State Audit Office of the Kingdom of Thailand, which occurred due to a devastating earthquake on Friday, March 28, 2025.
The Joint Venture deeply regrets this incident and extends its heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased, the injured, and all affected individuals.
“We remain profoundly saddened by this tragic event, and our thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives,” said the statement. “We have been fully involved in the rescue efforts, providing humanitarian aid to support the victims and their families.”
The Joint Venture has reaffirmed that the procurement of materials and the construction of the office building followed the highest standards outlined in the project contract (TOR), as well as applicable regulations and engineering practices.
According to the statement, all stages of construction adhered to strict technical specifications and were supervised at every step. “We have ensured that the construction process was executed according to the approved guidelines, with third-party inspections of all materials to guarantee the safety and quality of the building,” the statement added.
The Joint Venture is committed to fully cooperating with authorities and has provided resources, including manpower, machinery, and fuel, to support the ongoing rescue operations. “We are grateful for the public’s support and concern,” the statement said. “We will continue to work closely with the government to expedite rescue efforts and contribute to a thorough investigation into the incident.”
The government has initiated a comprehensive investigation into all aspects of the project, including design, construction, and third-party testing agencies, as well as geological and seismic factors that may have contributed to the collapse. The Joint Venture emphasized its confidence in the integrity of the investigation process. “We firmly believe that the results of the investigation will be scientific, objective, and fair,” stated the Joint Venture.
The ITD-CREC No.10 (Thailand) Joint Venture reiterated its commitment to life safety as the top priority and vowed continued collaboration with authorities to ensure the project's quality and safety moving forward. “We will remain fully engaged in the rescue efforts, investigation, and all post-incident actions,” it concluded.
The Joint Venture thanked the government, agencies, the media, and the public for their ongoing support during this difficult time.