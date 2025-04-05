Thai and ASEAN rescue teams face uphill task in Myanmar

The Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) of the Thai armed forces and the Thai Medical Emergency Response (MERT) have arrived in Naypyitaw and are coordinating with their Indonesian and Singaporean counterparts. The Thai observation team is now in Mandalay, waiting for approval to start operations there.
MERT had already treated hundreds of patients in Myanmar-quake hit capital city.
Other Asean missions already on the ground from Malaysia, Vietnam, Laos, the Philippines are all experiencing operational difficulties from damaged roads, telecommunication, water supply and electricity cutoff.
Asean’s AHA Centre, which is managing the coordination for these missions, projects continued earthquake aftershocks with 61 per cent probability with a magnitude greater than 5 within the next week. Risk for liquefaction and landslides remain extensive along the Sagaing faults.
The conditions are chaotic also from asbestos contamination from collapsed old buildings in the earthquake-affected areas.
AHA reports that not just clean water, medical and food supplies are needed by also kitchen utensils such as frying pans large enough to serve hundreds of queuing hungry people. Tarpaulins are needed to shelter people from the hot sun as temperature hits 40 degrees Celsius. Rainfall is also expected in the coming days with low pressure building up in the Bay of Bengal.
Logistics and plannings are all essential in helping rescue teams to work efficiently. Cambodia has dispatched two experts from the ASEAN-Emergency Response and Assessment Team (ASEAN-ERAT) to join 19 other members in Myanmar.They help with facilitation, fast analysis, and logistics.
In all, the spirit and determination of the Asean rescue teams remains high. Malay media reports that members of the Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (SMART) taking part in the search and rescue (SAR) operations in Myanmar are highly motivated and determined despite being so far away from their families during this Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.
With upcoming Songkran water festivals – the team members from Thailand, Laos, Cambodia will be away from their families and friends. For millions of Myanmar people, it’s nothing other than the desperation to survive. Governments will soon have to consider the next stage of support.