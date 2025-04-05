Thai and ASEAN rescue teams face uphill task in Myanmar

The Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) of the Thai armed forces and the Thai Medical Emergency Response (MERT) have arrived in Naypyitaw and are coordinating with their Indonesian and Singaporean counterparts. The Thai observation team is now in Mandalay, waiting for approval to start operations there.

MERT had already treated hundreds of patients in Myanmar-quake hit capital city.

Other Asean missions already on the ground from Malaysia, Vietnam, Laos, the Philippines are all experiencing operational difficulties from damaged roads, telecommunication, water supply and electricity cutoff.