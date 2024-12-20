US takes aim at strengthened military ties through ship visits, joint exercises

Speaking on December 18 at the Preah Sihanouk Autonomous Port, where the USS Savannah is docked, Paparo expressed optimism about revitalising the relationship between the two nations.

“I think of it writ large as just an act of friendship between two equal partners that have a long-term relationship,” he said.

“It's been a while since we've had a ship visit, but there is a long history of ship visits. We have refreshed the relationship, and we will be doing more. We're very excited to have achieved another one, and I think that comes with a firm pledge that we're going to keep going,” he added.

The admiral outlined a comprehensive approach to strengthening military cooperation through a series of joint exercises aimed at enhancing capabilities in areas such as military demining, peacekeeping operations and maritime security.