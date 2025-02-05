Going bananas at Angkor: ANA issue monkey warnings

“Recently, the number of monkeys in the Angkor Archaeological Park has increased significantly,” said the authority, in a February 4 press release.
“The regular feeding of a small group of individuals to produce video content has altered the monkeys’ natural behaviour, turning them into aggressive scavengers which may injure humans as they try to take food,” it warned.
The ANA is working with the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, including the Forestry Administration and the Siem Reap agriculture department, to find a solution to the issue.
It urged all members of the public – including domestic and international tourists, tour guides and tourism operators in Siem Reap – to help spread awareness and refrain from activities that could further exacerbate the problem.
Long Kosal, ANA spokesman, confirmed that regrettably, monkey “attacks” were becoming more frequent.
“There are no exact figures, but some individuals have sustained injuries, including torn skin, while others have had their food stolen,” he told The Post.
He added that specialists are exploring solutions which will address the issue, without endangering visitors or attracting criticism for relocating the animals.
Hong Raksmey
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News network