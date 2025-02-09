How one Karen warlord is defying Myanmar and Beijing

Questions from the western border: How can call-centre gangs be eradicated by cutting off power, internet and fuel supplies?

At this hour, the three Karen BGF leaders — Colonel Saw Chit Thu, Lt-Colonel Saw Mote Thun, and Major Saw Tin Win — remain unharmed.

Myanmar’s military, under Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who is chairman of the State Administration Council (SAC), is too weak to break through the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) resistance across the Dawna Range and reclaim Myawaddy.

Since May 2024, Myawaddy has been under the control of Saw Chit Thu following the failed attempt by KNLA and People's Defence Force (PDF) to seize Myanmar’s Battalion 275 and take the town.

Administratively, Myanmar government officials are still operating in Myawaddy, but all military forces in the area belong to the Karen Border Guard Force (BGF).