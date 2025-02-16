Thailand supports Malaysia’s Asean vision, says Paetongtarn

On the appointment of her father, former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, as an informal adviser for Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship, she said “he serves in a personal capacity and any views or opinions expressed in this role would be his own”.

However, she acknowledged that his political and business experience, particularly on ASEAN’s political landscape and regional development, could enhance cooperation among member states. Thailand said Paetongtarn, also recognises Malaysia’s crucial role as the facilitator in peace negotiations for southern border provinces (SBPs) and remains committed to achieving lasting stability.“Malaysia is the only official foreign actor that takes part as a facilitator of the peace dialogue process, supporting Thailand in restoring peace and security, and developing the region with a sustainable approach, in the interests of the people of both countries.“With Malaysia’s efforts in the process, and in creating a conducive environment in the SBPs, Thailand strongly believes durable peace in the region can be attained shortly,” she said.

The Star

Asia News Network