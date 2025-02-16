Thailand supports Malaysia’s Asean vision, says Paetongtarn

Its Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra (pic) said Malaysia’s theme of “Inclusivity and Sustainability” is timely and aligned with ASEAN’s collective priorities.
“We are counting on Malaysia to pursue closer collaboration and make full use of existing Asian mechanisms in tackling pressing transboundary issues that are impacting the security and well-being of our peoples,” she said. On Asian unity, Paetongtarn expressed confidence in Malaysia’s leadership, stating that it will play a key role in sustaining regional peace and stability.
“Malaysia’s initiatives, such as the Asean-Gulf Cooperation Council + China Summit, reflect a commitment to strategic engagement with external partners amid global tensions.
“This approach will help Asean navigate geopolitical and geo-economic uncertainties,” she told Bernama in a written interview.
As major power rivalries and regional disputes reshape Southeast Asia’s geopolitical landscape, she said Thailand and Malaysia must continue to play a proactive and constructive role in maintaining stability and economic resilience in the region.
On the appointment of her father, former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, as an informal adviser for Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship, she said “he serves in a personal capacity and any views or opinions expressed in this role would be his own”.
However, she acknowledged that his political and business experience, particularly on ASEAN’s political landscape and regional development, could enhance cooperation among member states. Thailand said Paetongtarn, also recognises Malaysia’s crucial role as the facilitator in peace negotiations for southern border provinces (SBPs) and remains committed to achieving lasting stability.“Malaysia is the only official foreign actor that takes part as a facilitator of the peace dialogue process, supporting Thailand in restoring peace and security, and developing the region with a sustainable approach, in the interests of the people of both countries.“With Malaysia’s efforts in the process, and in creating a conducive environment in the SBPs, Thailand strongly believes durable peace in the region can be attained shortly,” she said.
The Star
Asia News Network