Cross-border mechanism to fight crime

China and Myanmar have held talks on strengthening law enforcement and security cooperation, including establishing a regular mechanism to combat cross-border crimes such as online gambling and telecom fraud, according to a statement from the Chinese embassy in Myanmar.
The Myanmar government said it is committed to cracking down on such crimes, the statement said. Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar Ma Jia and Chinese Assistant Minister of Public Security Liu Zhongyi met on Friday with Myanmar's Deputy Prime Minister and Union Minister for Foreign Affairs U Than Swe and Union Minister for Home Affairs Lieutenant-General Tun Tun Naung.
During the talks, the Myanmar officials outlined steps the government will take to combat online gambling and telecom fraud, and pledged to strengthen coordination with China and neighbouring countries to promote bilateral and multilateral cooperation, the statement said.
Chinese officials praised Myanmar's commitment to protecting Chinese citizens, emphasizing that online gambling and telecom fraud pose serious threats to lives and property.
According to Myanmar News Agency, discussions focused on efforts to crack down on online scams and gambling operations in Myawaddy, a known hub for scam networks on the Myanmar border with Thailand. The two sides also discussed measures to rescue and repatriate Chinese nationals and improve information-sharing regarding legal action and the expulsion of foreigners who enter Myanmar illegally.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said at a regular news conference on Monday that China is working closely with Myanmar, Thailand and other countries to adopt comprehensive measures to tackle the root causes of online crime and prevent criminals from exploiting regional borders.
"The recent surge in online gambling and telecom fraud in the Thailand-Myanmar border areas has endangered the lives and property of citizens in several countries, including China and Thailand while disrupting normal exchanges and cooperation in the region," Guo said.
"Resolutely combating these crimes is necessary to protect the common interests of regional nations and reflects the shared aspirations of their people."
According to the Bangkok Post, Liu visited Mae Sot in Thailand, across from Myawaddy, on Sunday. Myanmar has transferred 261 victims rescued from the KK Park and Shwe Kokko scam hubs in Myawaddy to Thai authorities for repatriation.
Liu previously visited Thailand two weeks ago, urging authorities there to take decisive action against scam networks in Myanmar, which he said pose a major threat to both China and Thailand.
On Feb 5, Thailand cut electricity, internet services and fuel supplies to five areas of Myanmar, including Myawaddy, as part of its efforts to cripple the scam operations.
Cui Jia
China Daily
Asia News Network