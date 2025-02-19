Cross-border mechanism to fight crime

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said at a regular news conference on Monday that China is working closely with Myanmar, Thailand and other countries to adopt comprehensive measures to tackle the root causes of online crime and prevent criminals from exploiting regional borders.

"The recent surge in online gambling and telecom fraud in the Thailand-Myanmar border areas has endangered the lives and property of citizens in several countries, including China and Thailand while disrupting normal exchanges and cooperation in the region," Guo said.

"Resolutely combating these crimes is necessary to protect the common interests of regional nations and reflects the shared aspirations of their people."

According to the Bangkok Post, Liu visited Mae Sot in Thailand, across from Myawaddy, on Sunday. Myanmar has transferred 261 victims rescued from the KK Park and Shwe Kokko scam hubs in Myawaddy to Thai authorities for repatriation.

Liu previously visited Thailand two weeks ago, urging authorities there to take decisive action against scam networks in Myanmar, which he said pose a major threat to both China and Thailand.

On Feb 5, Thailand cut electricity, internet services and fuel supplies to five areas of Myanmar, including Myawaddy, as part of its efforts to cripple the scam operations.

Cui Jia

China Daily

Asia News Network