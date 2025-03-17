WFP to suspend food aid for one million in Myanmar over funding shortage

WFP said it would suspend life-saving food assistance to more than a million people in Myanmar from April due to the overwhelming need for funding. The suspension comes at a time when food needs are increasing due to conflict, displacement and access restrictions in the country.
“The impending cuts will have a devastating impact on the most vulnerable communities across the country, many of whom depend entirely on WFP’s support to survive,” said Michael Dunford, WFP’s Representative and Country Director in Myanmar.
Without new funding, it will be able to support only an estimated 35,000 people, including children under five, pregnant and lactating mothers and people with disabilities, the most vulnerable groups, the WFP said in a statement.
This year, the country urgently needs 60 million dollars to continue providing life-saving food assistance to the people of Myanmar.
“WFP urges all partners to find additional funding to meet the needs. The international community must ensure that the people of Myanmar, who are in greatest need, are provided with the necessary funds to save as many lives as possible,” said the Country Director.
