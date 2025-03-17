WFP to suspend food aid for one million in Myanmar over funding shortage

“The impending cuts will have a devastating impact on the most vulnerable communities across the country, many of whom depend entirely on WFP’s support to survive,” said Michael Dunford, WFP’s Representative and Country Director in Myanmar.

Without new funding, it will be able to support only an estimated 35,000 people, including children under five, pregnant and lactating mothers and people with disabilities, the most vulnerable groups, the WFP said in a statement.