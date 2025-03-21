GOF foils attempt to smuggle RM1mil worth of coconuts into Thailand

Southeast Brigade GOF commander Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said the seizure was made during Ops Taring Wawasan at around 1.30pm when the 7th Battalion GOF team intercepted a trailer suspected of smuggling coconuts.
He said that upon inspection, nearly 38,580 coconuts were found inside the trailer, which was believed to be intended for smuggling into Thailand via an illegal base.
"The driver, a 38-year-old local man, who is suspected of being the delivery person for the coconuts, was also arrested.
"The case is being investigated under the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) Act 1965, while the suspect and seized goods have been taken to the Pengkalan Kubor police station for further action," he said in a statement Thursday (March 20).
Bernama
The Star
Asia News Network