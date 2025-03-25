Third batch of 24 Malaysians rescued from Myanmar to be repatriated on Tuesday

Chargé d’Affaires ad interim of Malaysia to Thailand, Bong Yik Jui, said the embassy in Bangkok is working closely with the Thai authorities and the Malaysian Embassy in Yangon to verify the identities of all Malaysians deported from Myanmar.

He said Myanmar authorities are expected to deport the victims to Thailand via the Thailand-Myanmar Second Friendship Bridge in Mae Sot, tomorrow morning.

"This group consists of victims aged between 19 and 37 years, including one woman. They will be repatriated immediately by land from Mae Sot to Bukit Kayu Hitam Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex via bus,” he told Bernama when contacted on Monday.