Indonesia intervenes as rupiah falls to Asian crisis lows

The rupiah weakened as much as 0.54% to a low of 16,640 per dollar in morning trade, extending a slide that has been driven by global market uncertainties and concerns over Indonesia's fiscal health and growth outlook.

A central bank official told Reuters Bank Indonesia (BI) had intervened in the spot currency, bond markets and domestic non-deliverable forwards as the rupiah careened towards 2-1/2-decade lows.

Its all-time low was 16,800 in June 1998, during the Asian Financial Crisis, data from LSEG shows.

"Global uncertainty is still related to the impact of Trump's tariff policy and geopolitical turmoil, including the impact of the trade war on China and many other emerging market countries in Asia," said Fitra Jusdiman, BI's director of monetary and securities asset management.

US President Donald Trump has already imposed tariffs on major trading partners, including China, Mexico, and Canada, and has said he will impose more tariffs early next month.

Genuine foreign exchange demand from the domestic market for repatriation purposes and other payments also contributed to the rupiah's weakness on Tuesday, BI's head of monetary management Edi Susianto told Reuters separately.