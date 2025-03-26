Indonesia intervenes as rupiah falls to Asian crisis lows

The rupiah weakened as much as 0.54% to a low of 16,640 per dollar in morning trade, extending a slide that has been driven by global market uncertainties and concerns over Indonesia's fiscal health and growth outlook.
A central bank official told Reuters Bank Indonesia (BI) had intervened in the spot currency, bond markets and domestic non-deliverable forwards as the rupiah careened towards 2-1/2-decade lows.
Its all-time low was 16,800 in June 1998, during the Asian Financial Crisis, data from LSEG shows.
"Global uncertainty is still related to the impact of Trump's tariff policy and geopolitical turmoil, including the impact of the trade war on China and many other emerging market countries in Asia," said Fitra Jusdiman, BI's director of monetary and securities asset management.
US President Donald Trump has already imposed tariffs on major trading partners, including China, Mexico, and Canada, and has said he will impose more tariffs early next month.
Genuine foreign exchange demand from the domestic market for repatriation purposes and other payments also contributed to the rupiah's weakness on Tuesday, BI's head of monetary management Edi Susianto told Reuters separately.
"We have entered the market boldly to maintain the balance of FX supply and demand in the market," he said.
The rupiah later pared its losses and was trading at 16,590 to the dollar at 0515 GMT.
BI has been intervening in the FX market every month this year, ensuring the rupiah's slide is gradual.
Still, it has fallen 3% versus the dollar so far this year as foreigners pull billions of dollars from the stock market (JKSE), opens a new tab.
However, concerns over the country's fiscal health linger following weak state revenues at the start of the year, while the government plans huge spending to reach 8% economic growth by 2029.
The same concerns have also slammed Indonesia's main stock index, sending it to its lowest intraday level in three years on Monday. It was trading 1% higher on Tuesday.
Lack of clear communication from authorities on the fiscal situation and spending programmes have compounded investors' concerns, analysts said.
"Conciliatory guidance from the authorities on the fiscal situation and a growth-supportive stance might help to restore confidence in the near-term," said DBS Bank economist Radhika Rao in an e-mail.
Indonesia's presidential communication office held a meeting on Monday with economists and financial market analysts to gain input on the communication strategy.
Meanwhile, the rupiah is expected to remain weak ahead of a long 11-day holiday in Indonesia to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr, which will start at the end of this week, SMBC economist Ryota Abe said.
The outlook for the economy may remain gloomy if BI continues to keep interest rates high to defend the currency, he added.
BI maintained its benchmark interest rate at 5.75% in its February meeting with a focus on managing rupiah stability while waiting for the opportunity to slash rates.
Indonesian businesses have been responding to the weak rupiah since the end of last year by tightening their material imports, Indonesian employers association Chairwoman Shinta Kamdani told Reuters.
