ASEAN ready to support Myanmar and Thailand for quake relief and recovery

Myanmar and Thailand were hit hard by the strongest quake in decades that struck central Myanmar. As of Saturday morning, a total of 694 people were killed, 1,670 injured, and 68 missing in the Mandalay region of Myanmar, the Information Team of Myanmar's State Administration Council reported. About a dozen people have perished in the quake in Thailand, and more are missing.

The statement released on the association's official website on Saturday reaffirms ASEAN solidarity with the families and communities affected by the earthquake and its impact.