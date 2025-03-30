ASEAN ready to support Myanmar and Thailand for quake relief and recovery

Myanmar and Thailand were hit hard by the strongest quake in decades that struck central Myanmar. As of Saturday morning, a total of 694 people were killed, 1,670 injured, and 68 missing in the Mandalay region of Myanmar, the Information Team of Myanmar's State Administration Council reported. About a dozen people have perished in the quake in Thailand, and more are missing.
The statement released on the association's official website on Saturday reaffirms ASEAN solidarity with the families and communities affected by the earthquake and its impact.
"ASEAN further recognizes the urgent need for humanitarian assistance and ASEAN stands ready to support relief and recovery efforts, including through the deployment of the ASEAN Emergency Response and Assessment Team, the utilization of the Disaster Emergency Logistics System for ASEAN, and the support of the Urban Search and Rescue, based on priorities identified by Myanmar and Thailand," said the statement.
The foreign ministers also emphasized that ASEAN affirms its solidarity and will work closely to coordinate humanitarian assistance, support and facilitate relief operations, and ensure a timely and effective humanitarian response, with the assistance of the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management.
Late Friday, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya delivered messages of condolences to Paetongtarn Shinawatra, prime minister of the Kingdom of Thailand, following the earthquake damage in Thailand.
They also extended the Japanese government's deepest sympathies to those who have been affected and said they pray for the swift recovery of those affected as well as the early restoration of the disaster-stricken areas.
A Chinese rescue team of about 40 professionals arrived in Myanmar early Saturday, and more rescuers from China are on the way.
Yang Wanli
China Daily
Asia News Network