In disaster-stricken Myanmar, a desperate bid to rescue survivors with bare hands

Without heavy machinery to assist them and with authorities absent, a resident and rescue workers in the Southeast Asian country's second-largest city told Reuters that they were struggling to pull out survivors crying out for help.

Htet Min Oo, 25, barely survived when a brick wall collapsed on him, trapping half of his body. He told Reuters his grandmother and two uncles remained under the debris of a building, which he tried in vain to clear with his hands.

"There’s too much rubble, and no rescue teams have come for us," he said, breaking into tears.

Myanmar has been in crisis since 2021, when the military seized power from an elected government, brutally crushing protests and sparking an unprecedented armed uprising.

Humanitarian agencies say Friday’s quake, which measured 7.7 magnitude and has killed more than 1,000 people, has come at a vulnerable moment for the country, after four years of military rule and civil war that has crippled infrastructure and displaced millions.

"The powerful earthquake hit the country at the worst possible time," Sheela Matthew, deputy country director for the World Food Program, said in a statement. "Myanmar just can't afford another disaster."