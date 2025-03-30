International aid flows to Myanmar after devastating earthquake

Myanmar suffered severe damage from a 7.7-magnitude earthquake on Friday (March 28). According to the BBC, as of 4:50 PM, at least 1,007 people had been reported dead, 2,389 injured, and around 30 missing in Myanmar.
Following the devastating earthquake, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, leader of Myanmar’s military government, appealed for international assistance. Several countries have since announced plans to send personnel for relief efforts, while others have pledged financial aid.
China
China dispatched a 16-member volunteer rescue team, Blue Sky Rescue (BSR), to Myanmar on the morning of Saturday (March 29) to support disaster relief and rescue operations.
The BSR team, a civilian rescue force, departed from Ruili in Yunnan province—China’s southwestern province bordering Myanmar—at around 9:30 AM. They traveled with a convoy of five vehicles carrying emergency relief supplies, including first-aid kits, power and lighting equipment, and demolition tools.
The head of BSR’s Ruili division stated that their team was the first to head to Myanmar, with a second and third team expected to follow.
Earlier, a 37-member rescue team from Yunnan had already been deployed to Myanmar via air transport.
The BBC also reported that Chinese BSR teams were working alongside Thai rescue teams at a construction site of the Auditor General’s Office building in Myanmar.
Additionally, China’s Foreign Aid Office announced that after President Xi Jinping’s phone call with Min Aung Hlaing, the Chinese government had pledged 100 million yuan (approximately 466 million baht) in humanitarian aid to Myanmar.
Furthermore, Hong Kong, a special administrative region of China, has also committed to sending rescue personnel to assist Myanmar.
Russia
Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM) announced via its official X account (@MchsRussia) that it had deployed two aircraft carrying rescue personnel to Myanmar to assist in areas affected by Friday’s powerful earthquake.
The operation includes 120 specialists, along with a K9 search team, anesthesiologists, and psychologists to provide medical and psychological support to survivors.
India
India’s Minister of External Affairs announced on Platform X that India had dispatched rescue personnel, medical teams, and humanitarian aid to Myanmar. The aid package includes blankets, tarpaulins, hygiene kits, solar-powered lamps, food supplies, and kitchen sets.
ASEAN Unites to Aid Myanmar
ASEAN issued a statement acknowledging the "urgent need" for humanitarian assistance and pledged to support relief and recovery efforts in Myanmar and Thailand, both affected by the earthquake.
In a statement released on Saturday, ASEAN foreign ministers affirmed that the regional bloc was ready to deploy an emergency response and assessment team using its disaster logistics system. They also offered support for urban search and rescue operations.
The 10-member alliance will coordinate humanitarian aid, facilitate relief efforts, and ensure a timely and effective response.
Singapore
The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) deployed its Lionheart Contingent to assist Myanmar in earthquake disaster relief on Saturday afternoon.
The 80-member Singaporean rescue team includes elite personnel from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART), military operatives, unit doctors, emergency medical officers, search specialists with four rescue dogs, hazardous materials experts, and support staff.
Malaysia
Malaysia, the incoming ASEAN chair in 2025, dispatched a 10-member disaster management task force to Myanmar. An additional 40 personnel will be sent on Sunday (March 29) to bolster relief efforts.
New Zealand
New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade announced a 2 million NZD (approximately 35 million baht) humanitarian aid package for Myanmar. The funds will be directed to the International Red Cross in Myanmar and will provide relief items such as food, tents, blankets, and medical assistance.
South Korea
South Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has pledged 2 million USD in humanitarian aid for Myanmar to support those affected by the devastating earthquake. Additional assistance may be considered based on the evolving situation in Southeast Asia.