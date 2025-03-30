International aid flows to Myanmar after devastating earthquake

Myanmar suffered severe damage from a 7.7-magnitude earthquake on Friday (March 28). According to the BBC, as of 4:50 PM, at least 1,007 people had been reported dead, 2,389 injured, and around 30 missing in Myanmar.

Following the devastating earthquake, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, leader of Myanmar’s military government, appealed for international assistance. Several countries have since announced plans to send personnel for relief efforts, while others have pledged financial aid.

China

China dispatched a 16-member volunteer rescue team, Blue Sky Rescue (BSR), to Myanmar on the morning of Saturday (March 29) to support disaster relief and rescue operations.

The BSR team, a civilian rescue force, departed from Ruili in Yunnan province—China’s southwestern province bordering Myanmar—at around 9:30 AM. They traveled with a convoy of five vehicles carrying emergency relief supplies, including first-aid kits, power and lighting equipment, and demolition tools.

The head of BSR’s Ruili division stated that their team was the first to head to Myanmar, with a second and third team expected to follow.

Earlier, a 37-member rescue team from Yunnan had already been deployed to Myanmar via air transport.

The BBC also reported that Chinese BSR teams were working alongside Thai rescue teams at a construction site of the Auditor General’s Office building in Myanmar.

Additionally, China’s Foreign Aid Office announced that after President Xi Jinping’s phone call with Min Aung Hlaing, the Chinese government had pledged 100 million yuan (approximately 466 million baht) in humanitarian aid to Myanmar.

Furthermore, Hong Kong, a special administrative region of China, has also committed to sending rescue personnel to assist Myanmar.